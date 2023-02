A self-driving taxi service called Waymo is on its way to Los Angeles. It’s already up and running in San Francisco. Rich DeMuro tried it out and shares his experience.

He also explains how the new chatbot, Bing AI, works.

Plus, he used some of Henry’s baseball card collection to try out Collx. It’s an app that lets you scan your sports cards and find out how much they’re worth.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Feb. 22, 2023.