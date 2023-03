Spring Break is on the way, and now is a great time to start planning any trips. Rich DeMuro shows us tools that can help relieve some of the stress.

Plus, if you need some extra money, you might want to consider washing strangers’ dirty clothes. We take a look at a new startup called SudShare that pays you to do other people’s laundry.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on March 8, 2023.