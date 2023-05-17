Farmer’s Fridge offers healthy options like fresh salads inside a vending machine. Rich DeMuro explains how it works and where you can find them.

We also learn more about Los Angeles startup, Rotender. It’s an automated bartending machine that the company is working to make a fixture in venues everywhere.

Plus, a new company, Telly, is giving away free televisions, but there is a catch. It’s ad-supported, meaning a constant stream of ads at the bottom of the screen.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on May 17, 2023.