Tee Time: Henry shows us around Pelican Hill Golf Club

Off the Clock

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Golfers can hit the green while enjoying a view of the coast at Pelican Hill Golf Club. The course is located at The Resort at Pelican Hill. Reservations are required.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 7, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

Tee Time: Henry shows us around Pelican Hill Golf Club

Ask a Vet: Should you really give a dog a bone? Dr. Greek explains

Kay Sedia previews her new stage show 'The Taco Chronicles"

Travel Tuesday: Exploring Palm Springs

Finding Family: A father and daughter meet for the first time

Hot Dog! Can certain foods shave time off your life? Dr. Simmons serves up his take

Getting back to the office

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News