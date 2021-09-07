Tee Time: Henry shows us around Pelican Hill Golf Club

Golfers can hit the green while enjoying a view of the coast at Pelican Hill Golf Club. The course is located at The Resort at Pelican Hill. Reservations are required.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 7, 2021.
by: Henry DiCarlo, Megan Henderson, Chris SchaublePosted: / Updated:
Golfers can hit the green while enjoying a view of the coast at Pelican Hill Golf Club. The course is located at The Resort at Pelican Hill. Reservations are required.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 7, 2021.