Local handyman Lance Johnson shares a list of six important things you should do to prepare your home for winter weather before it’s too late.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 8, 2022.
by: Kara Marken, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo, Megan Henderson
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kara Marken, Chris Schauble, Henry DiCarlo, Megan Henderson
Posted:
Updated:
Local handyman Lance Johnson shares a list of six important things you should do to prepare your home for winter weather before it’s too late.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Dec. 8, 2022.