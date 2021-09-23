The band Rhythm Tribe debuts new single ‘Goodnight’ for Hispanic Heritage Month

Rhythm Tribe joined us live to talk about their new album “Next Level,” how they’re competing in four Grammy categories, and they dropped their new single “Goodnight.”
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 23, 2021.
