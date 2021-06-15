The ultimate staycation: Lake Arrowhead

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold the grand prize drawing for the state’s $116.5 million vaccination lottery Tuesday as the Golden State fully reopens its economy and ends most COVID-19 restrictions.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., 10 partially vaccinated Californians will be chosen at random to receive a cash prize of $1.5 million each from the state’s "Vax for the Win" COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, which is being touted as the biggest in the country.