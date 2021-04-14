Tips for booking a vacation to Hawaii

Off the Clock

by: , , ,

Posted: / Updated:

As more people start booking vacations, we’re getting tips for traveling to Hawaii. Travelzoo‘s Gabe Saglie, gives us an inside look at what the process looks like right now. This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on April 13, 2021.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News