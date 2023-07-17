Travel expert Gabe Saglie is one of the many Americans visiting Europe this summer. He shares some highlights from his family trip, like pasta making in Florence and private beaches in Nice.

Saglie has several tips for anyone planning abroad. For a less expensive vacation, he recommends visiting in the fall or spring. He also explains why you should use your credit cards instead of cash.

Saglie highlights it all from the beautiful Ashford Castle in Ireland.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on July 17, 2023.