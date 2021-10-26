Travel Tuesday: Exploring Ireland with Travelzoo’s Gabe Saglie

Travelzoo‘s senior editor Gabe Saglie joined us from Ireland, which recently lifted COVID-19 restrictions to welcome back travelers.

From Dublin Castle, Gabe filled us in on what one would need to travel to the Emerald Isle during the pandemic. Vaccination cards are checked at bar doors in Ireland, but a negative test is no longer required.

He also shared some popular travel activities in the country including food, golf, and screen tourism.

Finally, he gave us a sneak peak of the history of Halloween, which actually originated in Ireland.

Tune in Friday to learn more about the origins of the spooky holiday.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 26, 2021.

