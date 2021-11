Several children in Northern California were administered the wrong dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, Sutter Health confirmed to KTLA sister station KRON.

"14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent. As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC guidance in this situation. The safety of our patients is our top priority, and we immediately reviewed our processes to help make sure this doesn’t happen again," said Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force and Pediatrician.