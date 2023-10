Las Vegas has something for everyone this fall, including Formula 1 and BravoCon. Rachel Smith, host of “Lights, Camera, Vegas” on BEONDTV, gives us a preview. She also shows us inside the newest attraction, the Sphere.

Plus, Sin City goes all out for Halloween. Smith has a rundown of some of the newest spooky attractions in the city, like the SAW Escape Room.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 17, 2023.