Travel Tuesday: Gabe Saglie shows us around Carlsbad

Off the Clock

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Travelzoo senior editor Gabe Saglie joined us from the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad. He filled us in on all the activities at the resort and beyond.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 30, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More OTC Video

Travel Tuesday: Gabe Saglie shows us around Carlsbad

Jury's Out: Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse acquitted

Finding Family: Man Searches for Birth Family

A Dose of Truth: Can a bigger butt mean a longer life?

Travel Tuesday: Exploring Tucson, Arizona with Gabe Saglie

Ask the Vet: How do loud noises affect our pets?

Jury's Out: Carole Baskin sues Netflix over 'Tiger King 2'

A Dose of Truth: Should you nod off in the nude?

Wellness Wednesday: Can you find celebrities on dating apps?

More Off the Clock

Most Popular

Latest News

More News