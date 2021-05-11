Travel Tuesday: how to hit Huntington Beach in style

A gunman who killed six people at a Colorado birthday party held by his girlfriend's family over the weekend opened fire because he had not been invited and then killed himself, police said Tuesday.

The shooter had been in a relationship with one of the victims for about a year and had history of controlling and jealous behavior, Colorado Springs police Lt. Joe Frabelle said at a news conference. Police said the gunman had no reported incidents of domestic violence during the relationship and didn't have a criminal history. No protective orders were in place.