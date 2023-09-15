California has dozens of wine growing regions, but the Santa Ynez Valley is special, especially for anyone in the Los Angeles area. Travel expert, Gabe Saglie, highlights the region and shares his three tips for planning a fall escape to wine country.

The Santa Ynez Valley has more to offer than wine. There are many other activities to enjoy like ziplining and riding horses. Plus, a major foodie event takes place this fall. Gabe gives us a sneak peek of the Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 19, 2023.