Travel Tuesday: Spend the day in Summerland

Just outside of Santa Barbara, Summerland is a prime spot for a day trip. Travelzoo‘s Gabe Saglie shows us around the area, including the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 21, 2021.
by: Kristan Kelleher, Henry DiCarlo, Megan Henderson, Chris SchaublePosted: / Updated:
Just outside of Santa Barbara, Summerland is a prime spot for a day trip. Travelzoo‘s Gabe Saglie shows us around the area, including the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 21, 2021.