Michaela Guzy, sustainable travel and human connection expert and host of the new KTLA+ show “Oh the People You Meet,” joined us to talk about cruising to Alaska now that things are opening back up. On her new show, she curates hosts from each destination to guide us on travel choices that support the locals.

Catch “Oh the People You Meet with Michaela Guzy” 11 a.m. Sunday on the KTLA+ app, available on Roku, Amazon Firestick and Apple TV.

This segment is sponsored by “Oh the People You Meet” and Norwegian Cruise Line, and aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on April 19, 2022.