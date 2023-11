Saba is a lesser known island in the Caribbean. It doesn’t have large resorts or high rises, and is often called the “Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean.”

Travel experts Justin Walter and Kinga Philipps give us a closer look at the island, including the world’s shortest commercial runway. They also share why Saba is a perfect spot for hikers and divers. Some of the other island highlights are the food, festivals and rum.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 7, 2023.