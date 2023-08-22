Travel expert Justin Walter shows us some of his favorite festivals and locations that he says “feed the soul,” including Burning Man, Lightning in a Bottle and the Esalen Institute.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Aug. 22, 2023.
by: Kristan Kelleher
