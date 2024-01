Big things are happening in Las Vegas this year. Rachel Smith, host of “Lights, Camera, Vegas” on BEONDTV, gives us a look at two of the newest hotels to open, Fontainebleau and Durango.

Smith also previews some of the residencies visitors can enjoy, including Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Shania Twain and Garth Brooks. Plus, New Edition is kicking off their first residency in February.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Jan. 9, 2024.