The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, is making its annual Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF event even easier to participate in this year. It’s launching a new digital experience with a QR code.

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF has raised more than $195 million to date. It helps fund UNICEF’s work preventing childhood diseases, building schools and wells, delivering humanitarian aid to children affected by war and much more.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Oct. 18, 2022.