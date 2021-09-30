I Wanna Getaway: Celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World

Travelzoo‘s senior editor Gabe Saglie joined us live from Walt Disney World, where the 50th anniversary celebration kicks off Friday.

He gave us a brief history and shared some of the top new attractions, dining and shows with us, including Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the shows Harmonious, a nighttime extravaganza at Epcot, the show Disney Enchantment, at Cinderella’s castle in Magic Kingdom and the restaurant Space 220, all of which open Friday.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Sept. 30, 2021.