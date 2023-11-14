Executive director of the non-profit charity organization Red Eye Inc., Justin Mayo, has dedicated his life to the Watts Empowerment Center and it’s commitment to the children, youth, and families within Watts Housing Projects and beyond. As the holidays approach, it can be a stressful time for those struggling to make ends meet, especially in our low-income communities. So, the Watts Empowerment Center is hosting two major events aimed at making the holidays, a little more bright.

Monday, Nov. 20 is their annual “Catchgiving” event, sponsored by Catch Restaurants along with The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. They will be handing out hundreds of frozen turkeys, sides and fixings, as well as over $450,000 worth of household goods, baby and other essential products. There will also be a carnival for the kids to enjoy.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Watts Empowerment Center will host it’s annual Watts Toy Giveaway, which they will hand out over 15,000 toys and $500,000 worth of household goods, baby and other essential products.

They can’t make these events happen without you. The center is always in need of donations, volunteers and more. To get involved and give back, just visit their website or reach out to Justin on Instagram.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 14, 2023.