Wedding season is back in full force

California’s reopening plan means that wedding ceremonies and receptions can return to normal. The David’s Bridal Pearl Report shows that after a year of postponing and downsizing, couples are going ahead with their weddings. Part of the survey shows that weddings for July and August 2021 are up 35 percent compared to last year. Some trends of 2021 could stick around for good though, including smaller outdoor ceremonies and more casual fashion. If brides are still weary of visiting stores, David’s Bridal is offering a virtual assistant to help.
This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on June 2, 2021.

