OkCupid dating coach and host of the “Dates and Mates” podcast, Damona Hoffman gave us the inside scoop on dating today.

She explained cuffing season and what people tend to be looking for right now on the apps.

She also shared how celebrities use dating apps to look for love, too, and how it is possible to match with one.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off the Clock on Nov. 3, 2021.