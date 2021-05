May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Millions of Americans are living with a mental illness, and even more are dealing with extra stress or anxiety. Mental Health Advocate and Representative of NAMI Westside California/NAMI California, Britt Turpack, shares tips to manage your own stress and ways to help others.

Some of her favorite resources:

namila.org

namicalifornia.org

kenshohealth.com

This segment aired on KTLA+ ‘Off the Clock’ on May 19, 202l.