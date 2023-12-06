Dr. James Simmons, nurse practitioner and founder of “Ask the NP,” is also a clinical ambassador for the CDC’s “Let’s Stop HIV Together” program. He joined us to discuss the importance and impact of World AIDS Day, now in it’s 35th year of working to end the epidemic here in America and across the globe.

Dr. James talked about tools to help defend against HIV, such as PrEP, and their effectiveness at preventing HIV through sex regardless of age, gender, race, sexual orientation, etc.

He also shared the significance of being “undetectable” if you are HIV positive, which means you can’t transmit HIV to someone else through sex. You can learn more about how “undetectable equals untransmittable” here.

This segment aired on KTLA’s Off The Clock on Dec. 5, 2023.