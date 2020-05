Watch KTLA 5 News

Watch newscasts and other programming from KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles. Check out our full livestreaming schedule below:

Weekdays 4 a.m. – 11 a.m. | KTLA 5 Morning News 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at Noon 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 1 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 3 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. | 5 Live 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 6 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 7 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 10 11 p.m. – 11:35 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 11 Saturday 5:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. | Frank Buckley Interviews 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. | KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 5 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 6 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | California Cooking With Jessica Holmes 8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Frank Buckley Interviews 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 10 11 p.m. – 11:35 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 11 11:35 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. | KTLA 5 Sports Final Sunday 5:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. | California Cooking With Jessica Holmes 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. | KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News 3 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | California Cooking With Jessica Holmes 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 5 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 6 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 7 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 10 11 p.m. – 11:35 p.m. | KTLA 5 News at 11 11:35 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. | KTLA 5 Sports Final 12:05 a.m. (Monday) – 12:35 a.m. | Frank Buckley Interviews