Bonus Episode: The One With Lauren Tom| Friends with Friends podcast

Hear Lauren’s story on how she got the call to play Julie (Ross’ first girlfriend), dealing with the the fan response with her story arc, and how joyful the whole experience was.

Lauren also shares personal stories of getting into acting, and how long her father gave her to make it in the entertainment business to working on the first film with a complete Asian cast for The Joy Luck Club. She goes on to tell a story about her grandmother at the film premiere, that you’ve got to hear!

Plus she discusses her involvement in working with Project Angel Food and Homeboy Industries.

