Caitlyn Jenner discusses her run for governor of California | Frank Buckley Interviews

Caitlyn Jenner is an Olympic Champion (Decathlon, 1976 Summer Olympics) turned reality TV star who is now running for Governor of California in the state’s September recall election. Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, appeared in the show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” In 2015, Jenner revealed that she is a transgender woman and became Caitlyn Jenner.

During this conversation (originally conducted for the TV program “Inside California Politics,’ airing on KTLA and other Nexstar TV stations across California), Jenner discusses her run for governor and her positions on various issues including her widely quoted comments from this interview to have the homeless in Venice Beach move to “big open fields.” 

New episodes of the "Frank Buckley Interviews" podcast are released every Wednesday.

