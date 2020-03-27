Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

In the kitchen with Haylie Duff | California Cooking podcast

California Cooking Podcast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Before social distancing, Jess got to hang out with actress, entrepreneur and mom Haylie Duff. Their kids go to the same school and they’ve been talking about getting in the kitchen together for a while so Jess was so happy when they could finally made it happen.

Haylie showed Jessica how to make one of her go-to recipes, a creamy tuscan salmon skillet dinner that was so good. They chatted about her adorable family, her clothing line Little Moon Society, where her passion for cooking comes from, her career in acting and more.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”via iTunes | RSS
Jessica on social mediaFacebook | Instagram
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s OfficeRich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery |Mama Mentality with Megan Telles


Share this story

California Cooking Podcast

New episodes of the "California Cooking" podcast are released every Friday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter