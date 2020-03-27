In the kitchen with Haylie Duff | California Cooking podcast

Before social distancing, Jess got to hang out with actress, entrepreneur and mom Haylie Duff. Their kids go to the same school and they’ve been talking about getting in the kitchen together for a while so Jess was so happy when they could finally made it happen.

Haylie showed Jessica how to make one of her go-to recipes, a creamy tuscan salmon skillet dinner that was so good. They chatted about her adorable family, her clothing line Little Moon Society, where her passion for cooking comes from, her career in acting and more.

