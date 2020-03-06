Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

‘Restaurants on the Edge’ with NIck Liberato | California Cooking

California Cooking Podcast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week on California Cooking, Jessica is hanging out with chef and restaurateur Nick Liberato. Nick is quite the busy guy; he has 3 daughters ages 5 and under, 2 restaurants in Venice and his show Restaurants on the Edge just came out on Netflix. We talked about his new show, his travels around the world, and how he brings life back into distressed restaurants. Then, he taught Jess how to cook up the most epic mussels dish.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”via iTunes | RSS
Jessica on social mediaFacebook | Instagram
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s OfficeRich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery |Mama Mentality with Megan Telles

Share this story

California Cooking Podcast

New episodes of the "California Cooking" podcast are released every Friday.

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter