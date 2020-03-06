‘Restaurants on the Edge’ with NIck Liberato | California Cooking

This week on California Cooking, Jessica is hanging out with chef and restaurateur Nick Liberato. Nick is quite the busy guy; he has 3 daughters ages 5 and under, 2 restaurants in Venice and his show Restaurants on the Edge just came out on Netflix. We talked about his new show, his travels around the world, and how he brings life back into distressed restaurants. Then, he taught Jess how to cook up the most epic mussels dish.
Related show links
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Nick Liberato on social media: Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS
Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery |Mama Mentality with Megan Telles