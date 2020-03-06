‘Restaurants on the Edge’ with NIck Liberato | California Cooking

This week on California Cooking, Jess is checking out West Hollywood’s newest hot spot, Olivetta. In a city where new restaurants are popping up all the time, Olivetta stands out among the rest. Not only is the restaurant visually stunning, but the food is spectacular. Owner Marissa Hermer, who you may know from the Ladies of London, opened Olivetta because she and her husband believed that Los Angeles was missing this kind of restaurant. She teamed up with executive chef Michael Fiorelli and they created a menu that Hollywood's biggest stars cant get enough of!

