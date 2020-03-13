Live Now
What’s cooking at M. Georgina? | California Cooking

California Cooking Podcast

This week on California Cooking, Jess is checking out a great new restaurant at the Row in Downtown LA. Michelin Star chef Melissa Perello made quite the name for herself in San Francisco with her two restaurants, Octavia and Frances.

Jess catches up with Melissa to learn more about what she’s firing up in L.A. Her new restaurant is called M. Georgina. Melissa shares why she joined L.A.’s restaurant scene, the pressure that comes with a Michelin star reputation, and why M. Georgina is her dream restaurant.

