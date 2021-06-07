About the podcast: ‘California Crime: The Disappearance of Jonathan and Audrey’

Beginning Monday, June 14 from KTLA Podcasts
In 2017, Jonathan Darling Reynoso and Audrey Luise Moran disappeared in the Southern California desert.
Born and raised in the Coachella Valley, KTLA journalist Samantha Cortese starts to look at what happened in her hometown. She also worked there as a journalist, developing sources for half a decade.
In this podcast, she shares what is known about what happened to Jonathan and Audrey; the investigation, the last time they talked to anyone, blood hounds, cars set on fire… No one, especially in this small desert, just vanishes.
Follow Samantha in California Crime: The Disappearance of Jonathan and Audrey
Read Samantha Cortese’s full bio here.
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts| Spotify |Art19