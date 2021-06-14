Ep. 1: Missing | California Crime

On the pilot episode of this season’s California Crime mini-series, we look at the timeline for when Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso were last seen. It’s important to understand the layout of the Coachella Valley to realize why so many people had questions about their reported whereabouts. Why would Audrey send that photo? And why would Jonathan order pizza when he was so far from home? 

About the Podcast: “California Crime: The Disappearance of Jonathan & Audrey
