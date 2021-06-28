Ep. 3: Picking Up the Scent | California Crime

California Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On episode three of California Crime, we talk to the world renowned K9 team with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The RSO K9 unit was called to the freeway where Audrey’s car was found empty in 2017. This team of K9s and their handlers have been crucial in finding missing people or criminals on the run all over the state, even training teams from around the country to do the same. After you listen, you can see why many are confident in the capabilities of these canines. 

Subscribe to “California Crime”Apple PodcastsSpotify | RSS

Instagramktlasam
TwitterSamanthaCortese
FacebookSamanthaCorteseTV
About the Podcast: “California Crime: The Disappearance of Jonathan & Audrey
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews |Coronavirus DailySpoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office | CoronavirusDaily | Friends with Friends

Most Popular

Latest News

More News