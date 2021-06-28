Ep. 3: Picking Up the Scent | California Crime

On episode three of California Crime, we talk to the world renowned K9 team with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The RSO K9 unit was called to the freeway where Audrey’s car was found empty in 2017. This team of K9s and their handlers have been crucial in finding missing people or criminals on the run all over the state, even training teams from around the country to do the same. After you listen, you can see why many are confident in the capabilities of these canines.
Subscribe to “California Crime”: Apple Podcasts| Spotify | RSS
Instagram: ktlasam
Twitter: SamanthaCortese
Facebook: SamanthaCorteseTV
About the Podcast: “California Crime: The Disappearance of Jonathan & Audrey”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews |Coronavirus Daily| Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery | Friends with Friends