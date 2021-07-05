Ep. 4: Answers & Questions | California Crime

Fireworks lit up the skies of the Los Angeles area on Fourth of July, some of them illegal despite fire officials' warnings of the dangers amid an extremely dry and wildfire-prone season.

Only certain areas in Los Angeles County are allowed to have “safe & sane” fireworks, although officials say they are still dangerous since they can burn up to 1,200 degrees. And in the city of L.A. and unincorporated areas of the county, all fireworks are prohibited, including what authorities call "safe and sane" ones.