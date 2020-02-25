Celebrating Black History with Gayle Anderson | The News Director's Office

February is Black History Month! To mark the occasion, Gayle Anderson joins Jason and Bobby for a return visit to The News Director’s Office. Gayle shares stories of some of the “hidden figures” of black history, including U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller and his acts of heroism during the attack on Pearl Harbor. She also talks about Emmy Award-winning photographer John Simmons, as well as some of the black women her served in WWII known as the “invisible warriors,” and more!
