Ep.10 End of week check-in | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Closing out the week, Bobby Gonzalez calls us Christina Pascucci for an end of week check-in. They chat about some of the recent coronavirus headlines, and what they’ve learned about the COVID-19 pandemic. They also share what they’ve been doing with their free time during self-isolation, and ways others can try and stay positive through trying times.
