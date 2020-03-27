Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.10 End of week check-in | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Closing out the week, Bobby Gonzalez calls us Christina Pascucci for an end of week check-in. They chat about some of the recent coronavirus headlines, and what they’ve learned about the COVID-19 pandemic. They also share what they’ve been doing with their free time during self-isolation, and ways others can try and stay positive through trying times.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery


Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter