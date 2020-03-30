Live Now
Ep.11 First responders & safety amidst COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

by:

Posted:

Today, we catch up on the weekend’s news regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci issues a sobering prediction regarding COVID-19 cases. The FDA approves a 15-minute coronavirus test. President Trump extends the nation’s stay-at-home guidelines. Plus, Christina Pascucci hears from a Long Beach fire department, where first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

