Ep.11 First responders & safety amidst COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Today, we catch up on the weekend’s news regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci issues a sobering prediction regarding COVID-19 cases. The FDA approves a 15-minute coronavirus test. President Trump extends the nation’s stay-at-home guidelines. Plus, Christina Pascucci hears from a Long Beach fire department, where first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.
