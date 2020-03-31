Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Ep.12 TikTok Teacher |Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there was a mad rush to take teaching online as schools across the country closed their doors. Teachers suddenly had to transition to “distance learning” with no clear timeline for when their students might be able to return to a traditional classroom setting. Some of the challenges have not only been to pivot curriculum, but also to overcome a “digital divide” among underserved students and a lack of engagement and participation. In this episode, Christina talks with Nicholas Ferroni, a renowned and innovative educator, about how he is keeping students engaged in learning in a part of the country that has been hit hardest by COVID-19.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”via Apple Podcasts | Spotify RSS

Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter 
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Explore KTLA Podcasts

California Cooking | Diva Defined | Frank Buckley Interviews | Home Made | Keepin’ It Friel | Mama Mentality | Rich on Tech | Spoken Dreams | The News Director's Office

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter