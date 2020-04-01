Live Now
Ep.13 Silenced wedding bells | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

Halley Taylor and Jake Frank wed at a small ceremony on March 28th, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has put life on pause for millions of people. Major life events and milestones have had to be canceled or postponed to help protect ourselves and the ones we love. For Halley Taylor and Jake Frank, COVID-19 threw a wrench in their plans for the biggest day of their lives: their wedding. Halley shares their story with Christina, and reminds us of the importance of finding a silver lining.

Corona Virus Daily Podcast

New episodes are released weekdays.

