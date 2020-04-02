Ep.14 End-of-life care amidst COVID-19 | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there was a mad rush to take teaching online as schools across the country closed their doors. Teachers suddenly had to transition to "distance learning" with no clear timeline for when their students might be able to return to a traditional classroom setting. Some of the challenges have not only been to pivot curriculum, but also to overcome a "digital divide" among underserved students and a lack of engagement and participation. In this episode, Christina talks with Nicholas Ferroni, a renowned and innovative educator, about how he is keeping students engaged in learning in a part of the country that has been hit hardest by COVID-19.

