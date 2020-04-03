Ep.15 The hard days that lie ahead | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Earlier this week, President Trump gave a grim warning about the coming two weeks. The White House projected that the coronavirus pandemic could claim 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. lives. While this week’s news has been bleak, the worst may still lie ahead. While many grapple with anxiety and mental anguish, Christina spoke with Laurie Williamson, a mental health professional, to learn about some tips and strategies people can practice for the benefit of their mental well-being.
