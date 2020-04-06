Ep.16 “They’re hanging us out to dry” | Coronavirus Daily podcast

A nurse who was exposed to COVID-19 and is now experiencing symptoms expresses concerns about how the hospital she works at is handling the coronavirus outbreak. She also reveals that hospitals are still struggling securing personal protective equipment. Christina Pascucci shares how a local restaurant is helping medical workers. Plus, what two nurses are doing to help their colleagues who are short on supplies.
Related show links:
Subscribe to “Coronavirus Daily”: via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Bobby Gonzalez on social media: Instagram
Christina Pascucci on social media: Instagram | Twitter
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Instagram |Twitter
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery