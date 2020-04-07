Ep.17 Pregnant in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Among the quiet heroes that have emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic are hospice workers. They continue to provide gentle care and comfort for patients and their families at the end-of-life. Yelena Zatulovsky, Vice President of Patient Experience at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, shares with Christina how even though it has become a greater challenge to keep patients physically and emotionally connected during the coronavirus pandemic, it has not lessened the resolve that hospice workers have to continue to performing their duties with the utmost sense of care and humanity.

