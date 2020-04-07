Ep.17 Pregnant in a pandemic | Coronavirus Daily podcast

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, many expectant mothers are beginning to seek alternative birthing options to avoid hospitals. As a result, there is a renewed interest across the country in the services of midwives, trained health professionals who assist healthy women during labor, delivery, and after the birth of their babies. Christina speaks with Tiffany Gallo, a licensed midwife and owner of Pure Births Birth Center, who has seen a surge in business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
