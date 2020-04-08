Ep.18 This too shall pass | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Today is Wednesday, April 8th, and Jews around the world will be celebrating the first Seder of Passover. While Passover is a time that often brings families together, this year, the COVID-19 crisis will be keeping many Jews apart. However, the worldwide community will celebrate nonetheless in these unprecedented times. Christina Pascucci hears from a local rabbi to learn the ways how.
