Ep.20 The Risk for Nursing Homes & Senior Care Facilities | Coronavirus Daily podcast

It has been a stressful time for many people as there are mounting fears and worries surrounding our health and the health of loved ones, lost jobs and financial losses, and struggles with loneliness that come with self-isolating. Mental health services are expecting an increase in call volume in the weeks ahead, and there has already been a measurable uptick in calls that include “suicidal desires” spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Christina Pascucci speaks with Jessica Van Der Stad, regional director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, about some of the resources available to those who may have mental health concerns during these difficult times.

