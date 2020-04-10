Ep.20 The Risk for Nursing Homes & Senior Care Facilities | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Christina Pascucci speaks with Dr. Michael Wasserman, an expert in geriatric medicine and the president of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine, about what is needed to protect our most at-risk citizens. Dr. Wasserman explains the vulnerabilities for nursing homes and senior care facilities during the COVID-19 crisis. He also shares recommendations on what leaders should be doing to prevent outbreaks in among residents and caregivers.
