Ep.21 Could blood antibody testing help reopen the U.S.? | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Coronavirus Daily

It’s the question on everyone’s mind: When will things return to some semblance of normalcy? On this episode of the podcast, Christina speaks with the man leading the charge in L.A.’s COVID-19 testing efforts, Dr. Marc Eckstein, who explains how serology blood testing works, and how it may help provide some much needed answers. He also reveals why there were early challenges to roll out coronavirus testing.

