Ep.23 How VR technology is helping the physically disabled during self-isolation | Coronavirus Daily podcast

On today’s episode, Christina Pascucci speaks with Paul Amadeus Lane. Paul is a TV & radio personality, brand ambassador, keynote speaker and accessibility consultant. He is also a C6 quadriplegic confined to a wheelchair as the result of an automobile accident. Paul shares with Christina how virtual reality neurotherapy from the company Mieron is helping those who are not able-bodied during self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
