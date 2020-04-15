Ep.23 How VR technology is helping the physically disabled during self-isolation | Coronavirus Daily podcast

Scientists around the world are racing to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. According to The WHO, there are currently 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally. Three potential vaccines are already being tested in human trials. In today's episode, we look at where we're at in terms of getting a vaccine to market, and how blood tests from one couple may help scientists find answers to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

